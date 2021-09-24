Gary Griffith says if he is not given a second term as Commissioner of Police he will continue to contribute to Trinidad and Tobago. He says he is a patriot and his country always comes first.

Surviving Covid

The severe blow the tourism sector took, the agricultural sector, and surviving the covid19 pandemic, were just some of the areas THA Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis focused on, on delivering his Republic day message, to the people of Tobago. 

GG- I'm A Doer And A Patriot

CRIME WRAP

A 27- year old Morvant man is charged with the murder of a soldier and another police office…