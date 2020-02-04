While the internal wranglings of the PNM Tobago arm continue, the business of Tobago is being affected. This from THA Minority Assemblyman Farley Augustine. Augustine, during the PDP's Minority's media briefing on Tuesday said, it is time for the PNM Tobago arm to get its act together and treat with the business of the people. Elizabeth Williams was at today's media conference in Scarborough, and has this report.

