On Wednesday marked a historic signing ceremony, for the Tobago Environmental Partnership Declaration between Germany, the Tobago House of Assembly and Environmental partners on the island. Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Trinidad & Tobago, Ute König was one of the signatories. Elizabeth Williams has this report.
Germany, Tobago Partner
Elizabeth Williams
