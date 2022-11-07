Described as one of the most underrated prime ministers, George Chambers was terrified of bats and spent most of his public like in miss-matched shirt jack suits. He is remembered by his colleagues for remaining humble and close to the people. Nalis is running an exhibition on Chambers which was launched last Thursday. here's more.
