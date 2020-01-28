The all-inclusive fete Gateway to the World took off on Saturday night on the grounds of the old Piarco Airport. Live performances, food and premium drinks encapsulated the experience. Our reporter Alicia Boucher teamed up with JJ from our sister station Red 96.7fm under the One Caribbean Media banner to bring you these highlights.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Airports main concern for Coronavirus

Airports main concern for Coronavirus

Just one day after the Prime Minister said the Health Ministry is preparing a note for Cabinet on the deadly Coronavirus that originated in mainland China, questions for the Health Minister in the Senate from the Opposition.

Gateway to the World 2020

Gateway to the World 2020

The all-inclusive fete Gateway to the World took off on Saturday night on the grounds of the old Piarco Airport.