Just 24 hours ago, we saw what the power of 20 minutes of rainfall can do in the area of Gasparillo. Now that the floods have subsided, our team of Seigonie Mohammed and Immanuel Nunez visited the area to bring you an update on how residents are recovering from Thursday's floods .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Police arrest and charge nine people, who allegedly gathered to play cards, for public gathe…
Health Ministry (10am update): an adult male with co-morbidities has died due to COVID-19. T…
Well local football coaches have gotten their wish for a meeting with the Normalization Committee on the status of their salaries.
Just 24 hours ago, we saw what the power of 20 minutes of rainfall can do in the area of Gasparillo.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- $1.6M for medical misdiagnosis
- Another person has died due to COVID-19, tally now at 31
- Fazeer Mohammed On Mervyn Dillon
- Casinos & Bars Suffer During Pandemic
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 04th September 2020
- Gasparillo Flood Update
- 30th COVID-19-related death in T&T
- Beyond The Tape: Thursday 03rd September 2020
- Jack Warner reportedly in hospital
- No Money,Food, Shelter For Some Venezuelans In T&T