Gasparillo Flood Update

Just 24 hours ago, we saw what the power of 20 minutes of rainfall can do in the area of Gasparillo. Now that the floods have subsided, our team of Seigonie Mohammed and Immanuel Nunez visited the area to bring you an update on how residents are recovering from Thursday's floods .

Local Coaches And Hadad Meet

Well local football coaches have gotten their wish for a meeting with the Normalization Committee on the status of their salaries.

