The Energy Minister says the supply of natural gas to the Point Lisas Estate poses a major challenge for him in his second term in office.
So how does he plan to address the problem?
Juhel Browne brings you his answer.
The Energy Minister says the supply of natural gas to the Point Lisas Estate poses a major challenge for him in his second term in office.
So how does he plan to address the problem?
Juhel Browne brings you his answer.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Persons testing positive for COVID-19, no longer have to be admitted to hospital and can now quarantine at home, except in particular cases.
All's not well at the Port of Spain City Council. At its monthly statutory meeting on Wednesday, the Administration was accused of hindering the work of the council due to poor management.
Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith is now saying he will do all in his power to deal with the allegations levelled against ACP Irwin Hackshaw.
The number of COVID-19 Positive Cases in Tobago has now risen to 37, as three additional cases were recorded.
Following his achievement, Bravo spoke about his cricketing journey and how he felt after the special moment.
UNC activist Devant Maharaj says he wants observers for the party's upcoming internal elections.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription