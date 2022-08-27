The Trinidad and Tobago National Petroleum Company limited says safety mechanisms effectively prevented a disaster at their La Brea service station on Friday. Tragedy was avoided during a vehicular accident which led to 4 people being injured, 4 vehicles being damaged, a one gas pump being broken. Here’s reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh with more.
Gas Station Accident
Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh
