Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith is back and from Thursday you can expect intensified policing of COVID-19 regulations. Leading the charge Commissioner Griffith himself will be making the rounds.
The national Volleyballers held their first training session as a team today at the Couva Veledrome.
Swimming have been allowed to resume activity under strict guidance.
On October 29th, Patriotic Energies submitted its final proposal to the government for acquisition of the Point-a-Pierre Refinery, the details of which have so far been concealed.
TV6 News sought a response from the Energy Minister to the Opposition Leader's claims.
The new government in St Vincent and the Grenadines is beginning its work after having swept the polls for a fifth consecutive term, with Dr. Ralph Gonsalves at the helm.
Farmers located in Green Hill Mt. St. George were stranded for hours from their farm land on Monday...
