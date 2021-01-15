The top cop is warning promoters that their events will be shut down if they do not adhere to COVID-19 protocols. He says while the Police Service will be flexible in monitoring virtual fetes and parties, anyone found breaching the Public health Ordinance will be dealt with according to law. Nisha John-Mohammed reports.

Denise Violated The PNM Constitution

The decision of Dr. Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus to contest the THA elections against a PNM's candidate, is one of the most serious violations of the party's constitution. This from Chairman of the Pnm Tobago Council Stanford Callender.