Gary Wants Medal For TTPS Work During COVID Crisis

The Police Commissioner is calling for a special medal to be awarded to the Police Service for their role in keeping the nation safe during the Covid-19 crisis, as well as in thwarting what he called a plot to destablise the country in the lead-up to the General Election.

He spoke at a special ceremony at the Police Academy in St James where the National Security Minister said the work of law enforcement in thwarting a terror plot in 2018 had nothing to do with religion.

Juhel Browne and camera operator Immanuel Nunez were at Wednesday's event.

