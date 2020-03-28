In just over 24 hours, the stay-at-home measures to fight the spread of COVID-19, will take effect. Tonight the Commissioner of Police is urging people to comply. He says officers will not taking a high-handed approach, but will be enforcing the law. Anselm Gibbs spoke with the top cop.
Anselm Gibbs
