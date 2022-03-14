Former Police Commissioner Gary Griffith has signalled his intention to throw his hat into the political ring, following the Prime Minister's admission that it was he, Dr. Keith Rowley, who had the secret meeting with then Police Service Commission Chairman Bliss Seepersad at President's House. In an interview with i95.5fm on Monday, Griffith warned the Prime Minister that he will show him how to be Prime Minister. Rynessa Cutting reports.

