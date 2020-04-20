The education situation because of COVID-19 is fluid and subject to change. But because of what is transpiring with some private schools in relation to the payment of fees, can it lead to a scenario where a cross-section of students is left without an education? Minister of Education Anthony Garcia says, he's not going to let that happen. Alicia Boucher has this story.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Do not wash produce with soap and water

Do not wash produce with soap and water

Despite what the Chief Medical Officer suggests, one food expert says it's not a good idea to wash fruits and vegetables with soap and water, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oil Prices Plummet

Oil Prices Plummet

For the first time in history West Texas Intermediate Crude collapses to a below zero price.