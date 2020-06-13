Education Minister, Anthony Garcia, says that the Arima Central Secondary and Arima Boys Government Primary school are exam ready. While TTUTA is objecting to the SEA exam being held on August 20, the Minister continues to tour schools to ensure that they have been reconfigured for the SEA and CSEC examinations. And as Nisha John-Mohammed reports, he was happy with what he saw on Friday.

