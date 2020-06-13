Education Minister, Anthony Garcia, says that the Arima Central Secondary and Arima Boys Government Primary school are exam ready. While TTUTA is objecting to the SEA exam being held on August 20, the Minister continues to tour schools to ensure that they have been reconfigured for the SEA and CSEC examinations. And as Nisha John-Mohammed reports, he was happy with what he saw on Friday.
Garcia: Arima Schools Ready For SEA And CSEC
Nisha John-Mohammed
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Cricket West Indies (CWI) President Ricky Skerritt has quashed speculation linking the West Indies tour of England to a US three million dollar loan to CWI by the England Cricket Board in May.
An Economist, a Political Analyst and a former Minister of Energy sat down with TV6 last evening following the Finance Minister's Budget Review giving their views on the way forward for the country...
Education Minister, Anthony Garcia, says that the Arima Central Secondary and Arima Boys Government Primary school are exam ready.
The Ministry of Health has had to put the cap on nationals wanting to return home at this time.
The T&T Chamber of Commerce weighs in on Finance Minister Colm Imbert's review of the 2020 budget. Here's more in this report.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- DIFFERENCE BETWEEN TEACHERS & NURSES SAYS GARCIA
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 12th June 2020
- TTUTA REJECTS STIPEND FOR SEA TEACHERS
- CHAMBERS WEIGH IN ON MID YEAR REVIEW
- The Way Forward After Review Of Budget
- Skerritt On ECB Loan
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 10th June 2020
- Garcia: Arima Schools Ready For SEA And CSEC
- Quarantine Facilities At Capacity
- GARCIA EXPLAINS STIPENDS FOR TEACHERS