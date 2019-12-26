As one religious leader said yesterday that marijuana is a gateway to drugs such as cocaine, the Health Minister says there is not research or data that shows this is the case. He spoke on the matter as he said National Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention Programme - NDAPP - now has a new assignment in light of the new law that allows for the possession and use of up to 30 grams of cannibis at private residences. Juhel Browne reports.

Boxing Day Sales

Boxing Day Sales

Most stores may have been closed for Christmas Day. But Boxing Day was a bit different as certain businesses opened their doors, boasting that they had the best deals in town.

Sick Children At Hospital Get Gifts

Sick Children At Hospital Get Gifts

Some children who are spending the Christmas season battling cancer and cardiac diseases at the Wendy Fitzwilliam Wendy Fitzwilliam Pediatric Hospital received gifts today from the Health Minister. 

AG Condemns Sharing Photos Of Slain Cop

AG Condemns Sharing Photos Of Slain Cop

Attorney General Faris Al Rawi is tonight sympathising with the family of slain policeman Nicholas Victor who is traumatised by the circulation of pictures taken after the deadly shooting outside of a supermarket in Kelly Village, Caroni.

Remembering Daisy Voisin

Remembering Daisy Voisin

Gone but will never be forgotten! Those are just some of the words used to describe one of our musical icons, Daisy Voisin.