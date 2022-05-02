In the wake of a number of disturbing reports emanating from Children's Homes, the State has moved to appoint an Inter-Agency Task Force in an effort to address concerning reports of abuse and negligence at a number of facilities. Among the recommendations to be implemented is the urgent organisational redesign of the Children's Authority and the establishment of a Children's Commissioner. Rynessa Cutting reports.

