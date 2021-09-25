Residents in one street in Balmain, Couva, blocked the road to protest floods that have affected their homes today, yesterday and last week. They are calling for help to put an end to the flooding. TV6 News spoke with their MP and the Works and Transport Minister today. Juhel Browne reports.

The severe blow the tourism sector took, the agricultural sector, and surviving the covid19 pandemic, were just some of the areas THA Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis focused on, on delivering his Republic day message, to the people of Tobago. 

Gary Griffith says if he is not given a second term as Commissioner of Police he will continue to contribute to Trinidad and Tobago.