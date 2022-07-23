A cultural flagship inspiring hope and a call to action, is how Chief Secretary Farley Augustine described the 35th edition of the Tobago Heritage Festival, as the gala presentation was held on Friday night, at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex. More from Elizabeth Williams.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Fire Officer Beaten

Fire Officer Beaten

A female fire officer was seriously injured, after she was beaten by a group of 6 female fir…

Gala Opening

Gala Opening

A cultural flagship inspiring hope and a call to action, is how Chief Secretary Farley Augus…