A cultural flagship inspiring hope and a call to action, is how Chief Secretary Farley Augustine described the 35th edition of the Tobago Heritage Festival, as the gala presentation was held on Friday night, at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex. More from Elizabeth Williams.
Gala Opening
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
A female fire officer was seriously injured, after she was beaten by a group of 6 female fir…
A cultural flagship inspiring hope and a call to action, is how Chief Secretary Farley Augus…
The World Health Organization today declared the Monkeypox Virus a Public Health Emergency o…
The Opposition Leader has doubled down on her criticisms of some attorneys who did not suppo…
The Housing Minister is clarifying her announcement on Wednesday that the Housing Developmen…
Legislation is expected to be put in place to regulate the scrap iron industry, but in the i…