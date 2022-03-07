" />

On the first day that restrictions were lifted for funerals, roughly 200 people gathered in celebration of the life of Fyzal Kurban, the lead diver who met his unfortunate demise in the Paria tragedy. A lover of the sea, Kurban, or "Fyzie" as he was fondly called, was given a captain's send-off in a boat-shaped casket this morning, and cremated close to the sea. Rynessa Cutting has more.

