Parents are threatening to keep their children away from classes at the Fyzabad Anglican Secondary School, until the Ministry of Education alleviates problems that exist there.
More than half of the students have been relocated to a pre-existing pre-fab structure at the back of the old school, which was mostly deemed unfit for occupation by the Ministry in August.
The parents are demanding immediate action since they say not only are teachers refusing to teach and supervise the children, but their lives are at risk daily.
Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh has this story.