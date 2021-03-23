Observed every year on March 23 to highlight the importance of the role that people and their behaviour play in protecting Earth's atmosphere is World Meteorological Day. This year, the focus is on gathering support for ocean science and understanding the role that ocean science plays in sustainable development. Seigonie Mohammed has the details ...

Kamla: He’s A Liar

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar addressed her UNC crowd last evening accusing the Prime Minister of lying at last Thursday's Conversations with the Prime Minister.

AFETT Awardees Honored

It's said the only thing that is constant is change but are we doing enough to create a significant change? 

Colin Ramasra Focus

T&T player Colin Ramasra is one of the nominees for the 2020 Sportsman of the Year in the sport of squash.

FWM Days

