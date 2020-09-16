Over 50 people in T&T have died with COVID-19, the parting process has been as secluded and lonely as the final moments experienced by these persons. The good news is the funeral industry in T&T is trying to make parting easier on you. Tuesday afternoon urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine spoke with Keith Belgrove, president of the association of funeral professionals in TT. Stick around to find out, how corpses are disposed, the average cost, challenges as this industry makes moves to accommodate private autopsies on people who died with COVID-19.

