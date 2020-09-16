Over 50 people in T&T have died with COVID-19, the parting process has been as secluded and lonely as the final moments experienced by these persons. The good news is the funeral industry in T&T is trying to make parting easier on you. Tuesday afternoon urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine spoke with Keith Belgrove, president of the association of funeral professionals in TT. Stick around to find out, how corpses are disposed, the average cost, challenges as this industry makes moves to accommodate private autopsies on people who died with COVID-19.
Funeral Homes Speak on COVID Corpses
Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
They say home is where the heart is, but for some residents of Bournes Road, St James home seems to be where the "dump" is.
Darren Bravo says being taking up the responsibility as a senior batsman at this year's CPL really brought him great satisfaction.
Employers have been querying whether fit to work letters would be needed for COVID-19 survivors...
A memorandum of understanding is to be signed between the Maxi Taxi Association in Tobago, the PTSC and the Division of Education, that would ensure that the transportation needs of Tobago's children are met.
Police Commissioner Gary Griffith has taken a course action to suspend Assistant Commissioner of Police Irvin Hackshaw.
The Tobago House of Assembly believes the situation on the island in relation to mitigating the spread of COVID-19 is improving. This comes amid the launching of another facility to treat with COVID positive patients on Tuesday.