It's just a matter of time before you can hit your favourite chill spot and throw one back! As bars, restaurants, casinos and the like will soon be allowed to offer full service at their establishments, under the Safe Zones initiative. However you're going too have to wait a little longer to take a dip in the salt. Rynessa Cutting has more.

OPPOSITION FILES MOTION TO REMOVE PRESIDENT

Opposition leader Kamal Persad Bisssessar holds a media briefing announcing on Friday, announcing that on Thursday, she filed a motion to start the process of removing President Paula Mae Weekes from office.