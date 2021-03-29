Please don't embarrass yourself by disrespecting the struggles of your ancestors. This is the plea of the Incorporated Spiritual Baptists, as the country prepares to observe the 70th anniversary of the repeal of the Shouter Prohibition Ordinance, with many still holding stigma against the faith. The call came from King Shepherd Ray Brathwaite, who was a guest on TV6's Morning Edition.

