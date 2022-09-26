You will be paying more at the pump, or maybe you have been already, as the increase became effective as of 5.25pm on Monday when Finance Minister Colm Imbert announced as one of governments fiscal measures, increases the price of super and premium gasoline and kerosene by one dollar while government exercised some leniency in increasing diesel by 50 cents.

