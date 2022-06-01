The Prime Minister says that this country is in a "volatile energy scenario with the potential for fuel prices to move quickly in either direction" and, as such, the Government "may have little choice but to implement a full liberalisation of local fuel prices".
He made the announcement during the Energy Conference today as he gave more details of the Government's plan to get more electric vehicles on the roads,
The issue of the supply of natural gas for the production of electricity also came into focus.
Our Political Editor Juhel Browne and camera operator Kerry Jobity-Patrick were there.