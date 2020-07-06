Leader of the New National Vision Fuad Abu Bakr would be taking legal action against Police Commissioner Gary Griffith, after he was arrested following last Tuesday's unrest. But if what Bakr says is accurate, then he's not the only one suing the Police Commissioner. The Political Leader alleges poor treatment behind bars and he's calling for an end to what he sees as extra-judicial killings. Alicia Boucher has more in this report.
FUAD ABU BAKR: GARY WOULD BE SUED
Alicia Boucher
