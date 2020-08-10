A rough start to voting at the UTT Campus in Valsayn, causing frustration for many electors. It took a couple of hours to be sorted out amid what appeared to be a high voter turnout during the morning period. Alicia Boucher, who was off-duty at the time, recalls the experience.
Frustration At UTT Valsayn
Alicia Boucher
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Whoever wins Monday's General Election, serious decisions will have to be made about the future management of many issues affecting the nation including the management of the response to Covid-19, a health crisis that has a negative impact on the economy.
Support your party from home tonight! This is the advice from the PNM candidate for St. Joseph, Terrence Deyalsingh, in light of increasing COVID-19 cases.
The PEP's political leader - who is also its candidate for Diego Martin North/East is calling on the EBC to maintain better oversight of election matters as he said it took too long to dispel a fake publication about the validity of his candidacy.
Approximately 49,927 persons were eligible to vote in Tobago East and West combined.
United National Congress' political leader Kamla Persad Bissessar says the Prime Minister should not instruct people not to gather to celebrate the outcome of the election.