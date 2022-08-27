Drainage woes in Frederick Settlement, Caroni have left residents feeling neglected and hopeless. They say the Regional Corporation has gone above and beyond to assist them, but sewage is still seeping into their homes. One affected resident spoke with Tv6's Nicole M Romany, on Friday. Here's the story...
Frustrated Caroni Residents Call For Help
- Nicole M Romany
