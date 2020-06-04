Trini Twitter blew up overnight after a page started posting allegations of sexual assault submitted to it by members of the public. The page, Trinbago Sexual Assault Exposers, has even gone so far as to post the names and occupations of the alleged perpetrators. As our reporter Rynessa Cutting tells us, at least one accused is calling on members of the public to report the page, while another says, it's a case of mistaken identity.
Rynessa Cutting
