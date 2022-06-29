By week's end, no COVID test will be required for entry into T&T. But as COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed, Monkeypox measures are being ramped up! Meantime, the Ministry of Health is calling on members of the public to guard against the resurfaced polio virus. Rynessa Cutting reports.

