Residents of Ashoka Gardens Freeport are complaining about a clogged drain that is causing water to be collected forming a breeding ground for frogs, rats, mosquitoes and other pests. Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Fishermen Threatened

Fishermen Threatened

Orange Valley fishermen say they have been receiving threats to keep out of the Gulf of Paria, since last Monday's massacre of young fishermen.