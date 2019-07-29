The Scarborough Secondary Alumni in collaboration with Courts Optical will be providing free eyewear for some students of the Scarborough Secondary School. According to Sports Coordinator of the Alumni Marcus Daniel, the collaboration is one of ongoing efforts by the Scarborough Secondary alumni to make the lives of students and their parents better. More in the report from Elizabeth Williams.

