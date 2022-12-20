The former chairman of the Board of TADCO, the Tobago Agribusiness Development Company is tonight debunking any notion of impropriety in the construction of the $6.7 million Goldsborough Processing Facility, built under the previous PNM administration. Ms. Pathleen Titus spoke with our reporter, Elizabeth Williams.

