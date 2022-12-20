The former chairman of the Board of TADCO, the Tobago Agribusiness Development Company is tonight debunking any notion of impropriety in the construction of the $6.7 million Goldsborough Processing Facility, built under the previous PNM administration. Ms. Pathleen Titus spoke with our reporter, Elizabeth Williams.
Fraud Squad Responds
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
With a young mother and baby girl brutally murdered, the opposition leader is once again cal…
Both motorists and pedestrians are being called on to be responsible this Yuletide season, a…
The art community awoke to news of the murder of Mark Periera, a man who dedicated his life …
The Association representing Scrap Iron Dealers concedes that there is big money to be made …
It's the Yuletide season and the TTPS is out in their blue and black, adorning the streets f…
Tonight, a man is in police custody, following a deadly shooting in Princes Town. That shoot…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Morning Edition:19th December 2022
- Morning Edition: 20th December 2022
- Farley Talks THA And Duke
- IDB And UWI INK $0.9M US Agreement
- Less Spending At Supermarkets
- Watson Duke Rubbishes Farley
- TOP COP SUPPORTS PRINCES TOWN LIFE CENTRE
- Fraud Squad Investigates
- Men In Arrest Video With Baby, Charged
- BUSINESSMAN HELPS FARMERS