FRASER'S PAN AM APPOINTMENT

President of the Trinidad and Tobago Sambo and Combat Sambo Federation Jason Fraser has taken up a new post under the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation. He has been appointed as the President of the Pan American region for the IMMAF. It's a position created by the organisation which intends to expand the sport globally.
An argument over $200 in shop-credit escalated into a double murder on Wednesday.
A teenager and his brother-in-law were both shot dead during an altercation near their Cushe Trace, Cushe Village, Rio Claro home.
Former Attorney General, Senior Counsel Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj says something went drastically wrong in the Naipaul-Coolman matter, for the taxpayers to now be left with the exorbitant $20 million bill that five former murder-accused were awarded by the court for malicious prosecution.
A retired Judge has been retained by the Attorney General's Office to advise the State on the ongoing investigation of the disappearance of a file that according to the Attorney General, was key in a default judgement in favour nine former accused in the Vindra Naipaul-Coolman case amounting to over $20 million.
former Groovy Soca Monarch the lead singer of Kes the Band says the Soca Monarch competition "shouldn't disappear" but that there is the opportunity to redesign it next year.
There will be no Soca Monarch for 2023; that ship has already sailed.
However, 2024 is a different story altogether. The National Carnival Commission is ensuring that the absence of a competition is not something that would recur.