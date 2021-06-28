Now it was only last weekend that Sambo got the nod to enter into the Olympics. President of the T&T Sambo Association Jason Fraser was of course a happy man. He therefore felt that now is the time to put more effort behind getting the sport moving forward locally.

An elderly woman was burnt to death in Tobago in a house fire in Golden Lane on Sunday. She was identified as 97-year old Christiana Neptune-John.

Independent Senator Dr. Marie Dillon-Remy supports the revised bills, being debated in Parliament, towards giving Tobago Autonomy.

The Energy Minister says that this country needs its petroleum engineers more than ever as new challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change have raised questions on the sustainability of oil and gas production and development.