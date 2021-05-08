Three weeks after his passing, Franklin Abraham Khan, known fondly as "Smiley", was laid to rest. His funeral service was held at the Aramalaya Presbyterian Church, where no more than ten gathered to pay their final respects to the man hailed as a loving husband, dedicated father and a true son of the soil. Rynessa Cutting has more.

Griffith: 77 Roadblocks Minimum Every Night

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith took swift action to shut down the WestBees Supermarket today, after the proprietors failed to put proper COVID mitigation measures in place... 

UNC: Artificial Crisis In Health Sector

The Ministry of Health is condemning statements made by Opposition MP Dr. Roodal Moonilal, suggesting persons who receive the Sinopharm vaccine would be basically making themselves guinea pigs. 

Response To IOC Position

In response to the matter, Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee President believes it's a conversation that needs to take place.