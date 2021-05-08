Three weeks after his passing, Franklin Abraham Khan, known fondly as "Smiley", was laid to rest. His funeral service was held at the Aramalaya Presbyterian Church, where no more than ten gathered to pay their final respects to the man hailed as a loving husband, dedicated father and a true son of the soil. Rynessa Cutting has more.
Franklin Khan Laid To Rest
Rynessa Cutting
