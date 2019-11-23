Three men and a woman were shot and killed in two separate incidents, which happened between Friday night and Saturday morning. This brings the murder toll to 478. Nisha John-Mohammed reports.
FOUR KILLED OVERNIGHT
Nisha John-Mohammed
