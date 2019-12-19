National footballer Shahdon Winchester was among four friends who perish in a fiery road tragedy this morning when during persistent rain, the vehicle skid off the road hit an electricity post and burst into lethal flames. Here's more.
National footballer Shahdon Winchester was among four friends who perish in a fiery road tragedy this morning when during persistent rain, the vehicle skid off the road hit an electricity post and burst into lethal flames. Here's more.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.