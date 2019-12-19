Four Killed In Vehicular Accident from

National footballer Shahdon Winchester was among four friends who perish in a fiery road tragedy this morning when during persistent rain, the vehicle skid off the road hit an electricity post and burst into lethal flames. Here's more.

