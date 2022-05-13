The autopsy on Kimani Francis has shown cause of death as drowning. The autopsy also revealed that his body bore no visible signs of violence. However the police say foul play has not been ruled out in the death, as further tests need to be done. A total of 8 child deaths have been recorded as murder or manslaughter for 2022, but Kimani's is not included in that figure. Rynessa Cutting tells us more.
FOUL PLAY NOT RULED OUT IN KIMANI'S DEATH
Rynessa Cutting
