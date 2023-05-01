Former government senator now government minister Foster Cummings, loan transactions at Venture Credit Union between 2016 and 2020 is now part of a wider police investigation into Cummings family businesses and his personal credit union account at that facility.
TV6 News begins a four part investigative series "Foster's Fortune" with Senior Multimedia Investigative journalist and producer Mark Bassant, delving deeper into these financial transactions that could possibly have consequences not only for Cummings but venture credit union.