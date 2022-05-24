The Youth Development and National Service Minister says concerns by the Opposition that a recent agricultural programme he launched could result in voter padding " is a ridiculous conclusion for them to come to."
And as he faces calls from the Opposition for the Prime Minster to fire him from the Cabinet, the Minister did not only indicate he has no intentions of resigning, he plans to contest the marginal seat he represents in the Parliament again in 2025.
In a TV6 News exclusive, we bring you more of the Minster's interview with our Political Editor Juhel Browne.