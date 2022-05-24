The Youth Development and National Service Minister says if the Financial Intelligence Unit flagged a particular transaction that triggered a particular investigation, that is fine, because that is how the system should work but he says a transaction involving $4.4 million is completely above board.
He also says that "what is happening now is that persons have found themselves in possession of documents that they should not have."
Minister Cummings spoke with our Political Editor Juhel Browne.
