MP for La Horquetta/Talparo, Foster Cummings, is defending his name from accusations levelled against him by Opposition Leader, Kamla Persad-Bissessar surrounding his alleged occupation of former Caroni lands in Exchange, Couva, as well as an alleged involvement with DSS. Speaking this morning at the launch of upgrade and construction works at a Youth Development Apprenticeship Centre in Freeport, the minister suggested that the Opposition Leader is guilty of discrimination. Rynessa Cutting reports.

