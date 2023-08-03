Ghanaian King, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, was brimming with emotion upon visiting Fort George in St. James on Wednesday. As he noted one former Ghanaian Prince's contribution to our historic site, he said, the site reaffirms the relationship between Ghana and T&T, as well as the resilience of Black people. Rynessa Cutting reports.
FORT GEORGE AND THE AFRICAN CONNECTION
Rynessa Cutting
