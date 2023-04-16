No easy task for Police Commissioner Earla Christopher.. on tackling the crime situation in the country. This from a former top cop, at a church service.. at Buccoo Moravian Church. 

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

FORMER TOP COP ON CRIME

FORMER TOP COP ON CRIME

No easy task for Police Commissioner Earla Christopher.. on tackling the crime situation in the country. This from a former top cop, at a church service.. at Buccoo Moravian Church.

TT PREMIER LEAGUE

TT PREMIER LEAGUE

Starting with the T&T Premier Football League...

Leaders A.C. Port of Spain were in fine form, beating San Juan Jabloteh four-to-one.. in their game last evening.

DESPERADOES PAN THEATRE HANDED OVER

DESPERADOES PAN THEATRE HANDED OVER

A role for Desperadoes Steel Orchestra..in suppressing crime..as it gets a spanking new state-of -the-art pan theatre.

At this afternoon's handing over ceremony.. at George Street in Port of Spain.., Prime Minister Rowley called on Despers.. to be a catalyst for change in the community.. and to prevent violence from infiltrating the space..at all cost.