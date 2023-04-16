No easy task for Police Commissioner Earla Christopher.. on tackling the crime situation in the country. This from a former top cop, at a church service.. at Buccoo Moravian Church.
FORMER TOP COP ON CRIME
Elizabeth Williams
Starting with the T&T Premier Football League...
Leaders A.C. Port of Spain were in fine form, beating San Juan Jabloteh four-to-one.. in their game last evening.
A role for Desperadoes Steel Orchestra..in suppressing crime..as it gets a spanking new state-of -the-art pan theatre.
At this afternoon's handing over ceremony.. at George Street in Port of Spain.., Prime Minister Rowley called on Despers.. to be a catalyst for change in the community.. and to prevent violence from infiltrating the space..at all cost.
For many of his loved ones, the death of Chaguanas Businessman Rishard Ali came as a shock. …
Opposition MP Roodal Moonilal is calling on the government to reject Caribbean Airlines' pla…
Retired Anglican Bishop, The Right Reverend Rawle Ernest Douglin who died on Holy Thursday h…