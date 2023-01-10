The late former government Senator Rawle 'Axeback'Titus was robbed of a Tobago medal of honour and died at the Scarborough General Hospital on January 2nd 2023 without receiving it. This was confirmed by Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, who spoke during the funeral service of Mr. Titus on Tuesday, and who indicated that due to shipping delays, Mr. Titus was unable to receive his medal at the annual Tobago day awards, last December 4th . The December awards function was postponed. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.
FORMER SENATOR OWED
Elizabeth Williams
