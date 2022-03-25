A public servant in the Division of Finance, is tonight being accused of deleting files from equipment attached to the Division, while a former secretary is being accused of leaving the Assembly with government property. This from Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, as he spoke during the 4th plenary sitting, on Thursday. Former Finance Secretary Joel Jack spoke with TV6'S Elizabeth Williams on the matter. More on this report.
FORMER SECRETARY DENIES CLAIMS
Elizabeth Williams
